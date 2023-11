Carter is active for Sunday's contest versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals official site reports.

Arizona claimed Carter off waivers from the Jets on Nov. 15, but he didn't have enough time to learn the playbook before the team's Week 11 game four days later. With a week and a half under his belt, though, he'll be among the two options behind starting RB James Conner along with Emari Demercado (toe), while Keaontay Ingram is a healthy scratch.