Carter recorded four carries for 19 yards and reeled in all four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 37-14 defeat to the Rams.

In his Cardinals debut, Carter took on a surprising snap share (38 percent) behind starting running back James Conner (42 percent) while ranking ahead of the returning Emari Demercado (20 percent). Carter actually outproduced Conner in total yards, 34-32, on two fewer touches, and Demercado was a distant third in the category with three touches (all carries) for 15 yards. Arizona may have been easing Demercado back in after he missed the previous three contests due to a toe injury, but the breakdown of reps between the three bears watching to see if Carter may be the preferred No. 2 RB option ahead of Demercado, starting Sunday in Pittsburgh.