Carter compiled 61 yards on seven carries and a six-yard touchdown on his only target during Sunday's 35-31 win in Philadelphia.

Carter accounted for three of the Cardinals' six longest plays Week 17, all of them runs (21, 18 and 16 yards). Thus, his other five touches resulted in only 12 yards from scrimmage, but he made his only catch count with an end-zone visit to kick off the scoring in the third quarter. Carter seemingly has been alternating with Emari Demercado (no carries, one catch on three targets Sunday) as the Arizona RB to be the primary option behind starter James Conner, who again dominated with 27 touches for 133 total yards and two TDs. Considering the lack of consistent work, Carter will be tough to trust in the team's season finale Sunday versus the Seahawks.