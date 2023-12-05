Carter recorded four carries for 25 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win at Pittsburgh.

With fellow running back Emari Demercado departing early due to a neck injury, Carter was the only other Cardinals RB not named James Conner to see action Week 13. Carter's 19-yard run on third-and-6 late in the second quarter kept an eventual TD drive alive, and he now may be the team's No. 2 back moving forward considering he's averaged 5.5 yards on his eight carries in two appearances for Arizona.