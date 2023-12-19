Carter tallied three carries for 27 yards and three catches (on three targets) for 10 yards during Sunday's 45-29 defeat to the 49ers.

On a day in which the Cardinals racked up 234 rushing yards, Carter made the most of his sparse touches, including a long rush of 19 yards. Both he and fellow reserve running back Emari Demercado earned 18 offensive plays, but the latter was far more productive to the tune of five touches for 70 yards from scrimmage and one TD. James Conner again led Arizona's backfield with 36 plays and 17 touches for 89 total yards and a rushing score, so Carter remains second or third fiddle, at best, at the position on the Cards.