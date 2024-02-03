Carter compiled 30 carries for 187 yards and 24 catches (on 31 targets) for 101 yards and one touchdown in 15 games between the Jets and Cardinals during the 2023 season.

After racking up 338 touches in 30 contests for the Jets to begin his career, the 2021 sixth-round pick took a back seat to Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in New York to kick off this past campaign. Carter subsequently was cut loose by the Jets after Week 10 and promptly was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. From that point on, he was the Arizona running back called on most behind starter James Conner, averaging a healthy 6.8 yards on 22 rushes. Carter has one year remaining on his rookie contract, so he and Emari Demercado likely will serve as the team's top reserve RBs in 2024.