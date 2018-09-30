Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Set for No. 2 role
Glennon will serve as starting quarterback Josh Rosen's backup in Week 4 instead of Sam Bradford, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Glennon has earned the No. 2 role at quarterback behind the rookie Josh Rosen, who will be starting for the first time in his young career Sunday. Sam Bradford is slated to be inactive while Glennon backs up Rosen.
