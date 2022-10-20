The Cardinals elevated Blankenship from their practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Blankenship was signed to Arizona's practice squad Tuesday, and he could serve as the team's top kicker for Thursday night's matchup against the Saints if Matt Prater (hip) -- who's currently questionable to play -- is eventually ruled inactive for a third consecutive contest. The 25-year-old was let go by Indianapolis after going 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Week 1.