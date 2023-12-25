McBride gathered in six of eight targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-16 defeat at Chicago.

McBride has been on a tear since quarterback Kyler Murray's season debut back in Week 10, racking up a 38-425-1 line on 45 targets over the previous five contests. That said, McBride failed to reach 40 receiving yards in a game for just the third time in the last nine outings. He'll aim to bounce back Sunday, Dec. 31 against an Eagles defense that has allowed the eighth-highest catch rate (75.3 percent) to opposing tight ends this season.