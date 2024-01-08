McBride had three receptions on six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 loss to Seattle.

McBride finished his breakout fantasy campaign on a high note by catching the only touchdown Kyler Murray would throw against the Seahawks on Sunday. The second-year tight end saw huge jumps in usage after Week 1 starter Zach Ertz (quadriceps) landed on season-ending IR in Week 7. McBride took advantage of the opportunity and rattled off 69 receptions, 655 yards and all three of his touchdowns over the ensuing 10 games as the No. 1 option. That is a healthy enough snapshot to get an idea of the impact McBride could have in the shallow fantasy tight end pool in 2024.