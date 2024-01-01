McBride hauled in six of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles.
McBride tacked on six more receptions to his season total (78) in the follow-up performance to his six-catch game against the Bears in Week 16. Even with the healthy usage, the sophomore tight end still finished with less than 50 receiving yards for the second contest in a row. Even though his production has dipped in recent weeks, McBride remains a top option at a shallow fantasy position as Arizona prepares to face Seattle to close out the regular season in Week 18.
