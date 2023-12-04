McBride recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.
Arizona's offense played through rain-soaked conditions and understandably relied primarily on their run game as a result. That didn't stop McBride from turning in an excellent performance, which was highlighted by three catches of at least 15 yards as well as a five-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. In four games since Kyler Murray has returned, McBride has at least 60 receiving yards on three occasions.
