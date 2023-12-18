McBride hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 45-29 loss to San Francisco.

McBride finished as the Cardinals' leading receiver while also notching his second 100-yard game of the season. The blossoming tight end's only missed target came on one of Kyler Murray's two interceptions in the loss to the 49ers. McBride exited Sunday's tilt in the first half with a shoulder injury and was deemed questionable to return, according to Cardinals' beat reporter Darren Urban. Fortunately for his fantasy managers, McBride was able to overcome the injury to record his second highest receiving total in 2023. With a receiving line of 38/425/2 over his last five games, McBride should be treated as a premium option for next Sunday's matchup against the Bears.