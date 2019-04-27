The Cardinals selected Allen in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

A highly productive player at Boston College, Allen recorded 100 tackles as a junior in 2017 and kept it up as a senior by living in opposing backfields, notching 15.0 tackles for loss. Allen is long-levered with 34 6/8-inch arms and an excellent motor. He will be an asset in run defense but his lack of explosiveness off the ball limits his pass rushing upside.

