Cardinals' Zach Allen: First pick of third round
The Cardinals selected Allen in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 65th overall.
A highly productive player at Boston College, Allen recorded 100 tackles as a junior in 2017 and kept it up as a senior by living in opposing backfields, notching 15.0 tackles for loss. Allen is long-levered with 34 6/8-inch arms and an excellent motor. He will be an asset in run defense but his lack of explosiveness off the ball limits his pass rushing upside.
