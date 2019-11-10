Chargers' Brandon Mebane: One tackle in return
Mebane recorded one tackle in the team's Week 10 loss to the Raiders.
Mebane had been battling a knee injury that held him out of action for three consecutive contests prior to Thursday's loss. He played 34 defensive snaps for the team in his return, roughly equaling his playing time prior to the injury. The Chargers remain somewhat shorthanded at defensive tackle with both Justin Jones (shoulder) and Cortez Broughton (illness) sidelined, meaning Mebane could play a bigger role going forward if their absences persist.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Mahomes in, Stafford out
Patrick Mahomes is back, but Matthew Stafford's back is going to keep him sidelined. Here's...