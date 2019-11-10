Play

Mebane recorded one tackle in the team's Week 10 loss to the Raiders.

Mebane had been battling a knee injury that held him out of action for three consecutive contests prior to Thursday's loss. He played 34 defensive snaps for the team in his return, roughly equaling his playing time prior to the injury. The Chargers remain somewhat shorthanded at defensive tackle with both Justin Jones (shoulder) and Cortez Broughton (illness) sidelined, meaning Mebane could play a bigger role going forward if their absences persist.

