Dicker converted on both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in the 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday.

Dicker's 55-yard field goal to end the first half was easily a career long and marks his fourth made field goal from 50-plus yards out this season. Usually known as a reliable kicker from shorter distances, the second-year starter has become a bit more consistent even from longer distances and is situated in one of the better offenses in the league.