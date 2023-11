Dicker knocked home his lone field-goal attempt and also converted on all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions.

The second-year kicker continues to be a revelation as Dicker has missed just two of his field-goal attempts since joining the Chargers in Week 9 of last season. Expect the 23-year-old to have a solid day with the offense set to square off against the miserable Packers defense in Week 11.