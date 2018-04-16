McCain will become an unrestricted free agent when the Chargers officially withdraw their qualifying offer, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

The Chargers placed a right of first refusal tender offer on McCain back in March, but evidently the team intends to backtrack which will effectively make the 26-year-old a free agent. The rotational defensive end registered a career-high five sacks in 2017, but three of those came in the beginning three weeks of the season.