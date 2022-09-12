The Chargers signed Covington to the team's active roster Monday.
Covington played a significant role on the Chargers' defensive line last season, recording 52 tackles and one sack over 16 games. The 28-year-old should now slot in as the team's backup nose tackle behind Austin Johnson, who joined the Bolts on a two-year, $14 million deal in March.
