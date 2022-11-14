Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.
Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
