King (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Kansas City.

It's unclear how King suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the first quarter. As long as the 2017 fifth-round pick is sidelined, look for Troymaine Pope to handle return duties, and Brandon Facyson to see an increase in cornerback sanps.

