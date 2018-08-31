Newsome carried the ball seven times for 35 yards and also returned a kickoff for 63 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers.

Newsome was the first running back to hit the field Thursday, seemingly solidifying his position on the 53-man roster. Where he'll situate on the depth chart remains to be seen, but if his kickoff return was any indication, the undrafted rookie could be factor even with limited snaps.