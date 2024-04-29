Following the recent NFL draft, Edwards profiles as the Chargers' lead back as the 2024 season approaches, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of the offseason departure of prior lead back Austin Ekeler, the Chargers' backfield has undergone an overhaul, with Edwards and J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) -- both former Baltimore Ravens -- arriving via free agency and Kimani Vidal through the 2024 draft, joining returnee Isaiah Spiller, a 2022 fourth-rounder. In that context, Popper suggests that Edwards, who GM Joe Hortiz described as a "bell cow" back in March, is in line to get the bulk of the team's work out of the gate this season, while Dobbins bounces back from his Achilles' injury and Vidal and Spiller make their cases to carve out complementary roles in the Los Angeles offense.