GM Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that the Ravens and Edwards are already discussing a new contract, Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team's official website report.

Edwards can become a free agent but might end up re-signing before that happens. If so, it wouldn't necessarily prevent the Ravens from signing one of the big-name RBs available in free agency, though it would at least marginally decrease the odds of that happening. The team also has Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (torn ACL) under contract for 2024, though the former mostly played special teams before last season and the latter might not be ready for Week 1. DeCosta also suggested that he'd still have interest in re-signing J.K. Dobbins, who is rehabbing an Achilles' tear after playing only nine games combined the past three seasons.