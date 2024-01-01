Edwards rushed 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Edwards led the Ravens in rushing yards, and although he wasn't involved at all in the passing game, he made up for it with his 13th touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run just after the halfway point of the second quarter. Justice Hill provided the explosive plays for Baltimore's ground game Sunday, but Edwards played his usual role of early-down grinder with aplomb. Both players could be rested altogether in Week 18 against the Steelers, however, considering the Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with Sunday's rout.