Edwards rushed the ball 10 times for 40 yards in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans. He added one reception on two targets for -1 yard.

Edwards was out-touched and gained by Justice Hill in the blowout win. He still maintained his role near the goal line, though he was stuffed on an attempt from the two-yard line early in the second quarter, only to have Lamar Jackson throw for a score one play later. Much like the regular season, Edwards' fantasy value will come down to his ability to find the end zone, particularly as it now appears that Hill has an upper hand for work outside the red zone.