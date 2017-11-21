Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Limited Tuesday
Pullard (neck) was limited in Tuesday's practice session.
Pullard missed the Chargers' past two games due to his neck injury but his limited participation in practice suggests he's on track to play in Thursday's tilt against Dallas.
More News
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Will sit Week 11•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Officially questionable•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Will remain as starting middle linebacker•
-
Chargers' Hayes Pullard: Piles up 12 tackles•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...