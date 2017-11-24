Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches touchdown in win
Henry caught all five of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
The Chargers offense as a whole was efficient, with quarterback Philip Rivers throwing for 434 yards in the win. Henry certainly factored into that equation, compiling 76 yards, more than he had combined in the three weeks prior. His lack of red zone targets will likely hamper his ceiling, but given the Chargers offensive explosion in the last few weeks, Henry remains a low-end No. 1 fantasy tight end, particularly next Sunday against the lowly Browns.
