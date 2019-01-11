Chargers' Hunter Henry: Officially questionable for Sunday
Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game in New England, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
The Chargers activated Henry from the PUP list Monday, which marked the final day of the 21-day window in which to evaluate him and make sure right knee could handle game action. Clearly, the team still has some questions regarding the stability of that knee, despite handling every practice rep thrown his way this week. Expect a decision on his availability to become clear with the release of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:05 PM ET kickoff. Whether or not Henry suits up, Virgil Green and Antonio Gates are on hand to man tight end for the Chargers.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Comes off PUP list•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely activation if Bolts advance•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Won't return Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Wild-card status still up in air•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely to play in wild-card round•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in playoffs possible•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...