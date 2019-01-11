Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game in New England, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers activated Henry from the PUP list Monday, which marked the final day of the 21-day window in which to evaluate him and make sure right knee could handle game action. Clearly, the team still has some questions regarding the stability of that knee, despite handling every practice rep thrown his way this week. Expect a decision on his availability to become clear with the release of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:05 PM ET kickoff. Whether or not Henry suits up, Virgil Green and Antonio Gates are on hand to man tight end for the Chargers.