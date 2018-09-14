Henry ran diagonal sprints with a brace on his right knee Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. "It's so soon," coach Anthony Lynn said. "I was amazed at how he looked today. He's been doing stuff on the side all along, but today he kind of took it to another level."

The Chargers made curious moves by placing Henry on the PUP list at the start of training camp and keeping him there after cutting the roster to 53 on Sept. 1. Despite tearing the ACL in his right knee on May 22, there seemed to be some hope that he'd be able to return during the postseason, but Friday's development may move up that timetable by the sound of Lynn's comments. While Henry continues his recovery, Antonio Gates and Virgil Green will split the TE reps between them.