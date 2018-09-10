Jones fumbled twice during his only punt return opportunity in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

It was an ugly debut for the undrafted rookie wide receiver, as Jones pivotal fumble set up Kansas City for an easy touchdown on the ensuing play. Head coach Anthony Lynn evidently won't take Jones out of the starting returning role, a fact made apparent in a recent report by Jack Wang of the Orange County Register. But the decision to stick with the rookie wide receiver also means Travis Benjamin will continue to be used almost exclusively as an offensive weapon. In previous seasons, Benjamin had been considered the Chargers' main special teams weapon which gave him a bit of fantasy value in leagues that accounted for return yardage.