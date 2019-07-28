Brown (ankle) is expected to return around Week 3 of the preseason, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Brown began training camp on the PUP list due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2018 regular-season finale, but he's not expected to miss the entirety of the preseason. During his relatively brief upcoming absence, however, expect Kyzir White (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu to see additional reps at outside linebacker next to Thomas Davis.