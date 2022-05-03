The Chargers declined the fifth-year option on Tillery's rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Tillery has steadily progressed in each of his first three seasons in the NFL and registered career highs in tackles (51) and sacks (4.5) last season. While the team declined the defensive tackle's option, he remains in the Chargers' plans moving forward and a possible long-term extension could still be in play.
