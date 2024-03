Tillery is set to be released by the Raiders on Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Tillery signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Raiders in March of 2023, appearing in all 17 of the team's games in 2023, recording 31 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also recovering a fumble. His release will create $3.8 million in cap space for Las Vegas, which will enter the new league year Wednesday with up to $50 million in overall cap space.