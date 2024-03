Tillery agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.75 million with the Vikings on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Tillery was a cap casualty of the Raiders on Wednesday, and the 2019 first-round selection will now suit up with Minnesota in 2024. In 17 contests last season, the Notre Dame product tallied 31 combined tackles, including 2.0 sacks and also recovered a fumble. He should bolster the team's depth at nose tackle for the upcoming season.