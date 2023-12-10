Herbert won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a right finger injury.
Herbert previously dealt with a fractured middle finger on his non-throwing hand this season, but his new concern impacts his throwing hand. Considering he's been ruled out this time around, his status now will need to be monitored to get a sense of his availability for Thursday's game at Las Vegas and beyond. For the time being, Herbert will yield quarterback duties for the Chargers to Easton Stick.
