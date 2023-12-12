Herbert will undergo surgery Tuesday on his fractured right index finger and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, sources tell Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Chargers haven't officially confirmed that Herbert will be shut down for the season, but head coach Brandon Staley will most likely address the quarterback's status later Tuesday. In Herbert's upcoming absence, fifth-year signal-caller Easton Stick is slated to make his first NFL start Thursday versus the Raiders. Herbert finishes his fourth NFL season having completed 297 of 456 pass attempts (65.1 percent) for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 228 yards and three scores on 52 carries over 13 appearances. He'll likely make a full recovery from surgery in advance of OTAs in the spring.