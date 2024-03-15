Herbert has lost the majority of his offensive playmakers with the departures of WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler and TE Gerald Everett this offseason, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

That quartet accounted for 57 percent of Herbert's completions, pass yards and touchdowns last season. Still remaining on the roster are WRs Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, the latter of whom is likely to be tasked up considerably in 2024. Coach Jim Harbaugh also is known for his desire to run the ball effectively, though Gus Edwards and Isaiah Spiller are an underwhelming duo atop the RB depth chart. All told, Herbert's supporting cast has taken a significant hit this offseason, even after taking into account that the team could be in line to draft a wide receiver or tight end Brock Bowers with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.