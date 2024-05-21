Herbert (finger) has impressed early in OTAs during 11-on-11 drills and is already demonstrating a connection with rookie second-rounder Ladd McConkey, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Herbert looks fully recovered from the finger injury that cost him the final four games of the 2023 season, and after losing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (knee) this offseason, it's encouraging to see him already trusting McConkey as a go-to target, even if only in 11-on-11 drills. Even with new coach Jim Harbaugh's proclivity for establishing the run, the void left by Allen and Williams signals a notable opportunity up for grabs for McConkey, not to mention returning wideouts Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. The addition of No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt, who's started at right tackle throughout OTAs, also promises a more reliable pocket for Herbert, which should ease any growing pains in adjusting to a new offensive situation.