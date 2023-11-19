Allen (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen is listed as questionable after suffering a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder last week against the Lions. With Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) already out for the Chargers, they can't afford to be without Allen, and it sounds like he's going to gut through the injury Sunday.
