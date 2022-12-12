Allen caught 12 of his 14 targets for 92 yards in the 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen was once again Justin Herbert's favorite targets on crucial possessions converting a number of key third downs in the final half. Since returning from a balky hamstring issue in Week 11, Allen has recorded an impressive 28-322-2 on 43 targets with at least a half dozen of those accounting for chain-moving catches. Mike Williams (ankle) also made his return after a two-game absence and immediately paid dividends as a deep target, something that should allow Allen even more space in the middle of the field so long as the big-bodied target continues to stay healthy. Expect more production in a matchup against the vulnerable Titans defense in Week 15.