Chargers' Keenan Allen: Makes four catches in win
Allen caught four of seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Broncos.
Allen split targets, catches, and yards evenly with Mike WIlliams, but it was Williams who came down with the lone touchdown reception in the game. Allen has had an uneven season in that respect, with just one score through the first nine weeks followed by touchdowns in five straight, only to finish the regular season without finding the end zone again. The 26-year-old will now face the Ravens, who held him to five catches for 58 yards in Week 16, on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
