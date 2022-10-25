Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Allen had "no setback" with his hamstring during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks, but the wide receiver didn't play after halftime because he "did not feel like he could burst" off his leg, and the Chargers didn't want to "risk" additional injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

In his first game action since hurting his hamstring Week 1, Allen logged 23 of 71 snaps on offense and gathered in both targets for 11 yards. Now with a Week 8 bye on tap, he'll have time to get closer to 100 percent before L.A.'s next game Sunday, Nov. 6 in Atlanta. Allen's activity level will be of keen interest when the team reconvenes for practice again on Wednesday, Nov. 2.