Ingram (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Ingram appears on track to miss a third straight game due to his lingering hamstring issue. If Ingram can't go, expect Uchenna Nwosu to draw another start at defensive end opposite Joey Bosa.

