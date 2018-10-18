Badgley could continue to serve as the Chargers' kicker in Sunday's game against the Titans in London, Ryan Kartje of The Orange County Register reports. "Mike did a good job," coach Anthony Lynn said, referring to Badgley's performance in the 38-14 victory over the Browns in Week 6. "Maybe we'll let [incumbent kicker Caleb Sturgis] heal another week and go with Mike. Right now, we're just going with the guy that's healthy. When they're both healthy, we'll figure it out."

Sturgis was unable to recover from a quadriceps injury in time to dress against Cleveland, allowing the recently signed Badgley to make his NFL debut. The undrafted rookie out of Miami (Fla.) aced the test, nailing a 44-yard field goal and all five of his extra-point tries in the blowout win. Badgley's ability to knock down the freebies was no small feat, considering Sturgis had put his job in jeopardy by missing four of 12 extra-point attempts through the first five games. Sturgis remained a limited participant in practice for the second straight day Thursday and may not be fully healthy by the time the weekend arrives, tentatively putting Badgley on track to handle the kicking duties once more.