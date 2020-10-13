Williams caught five of eight targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Williams turned in a stellar performance in his return from a hamstring injury, which actually coincided with teammate Keenan Allen exiting early Monday with a back issue. As the Chargers' top perimeter option, Williams hauled in a four-yard touchdown to begin the second quarter, then ran free for a wide-open, 64-yard score late in the fourth. While that play gave Los Angeles the lead, Williams still needed to make an acrobatic catch on a jump ball to put his team in field-goal range just before the end of regulation. Although his incredible effort wasn't rewarded by his kicker, Williams nonetheless made a great impact Monday, and whether Allen returns or not, Williams could be in store for a similarly strong showing in Week 6 versus the hapless Jets.