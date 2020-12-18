Williams (back) brought in both of his targets for 22 yards in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

The speedster was rather surprisingly able to overcome his questionable status heading into the contest and joined fellow wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) in suiting up, although both players made relatively modest impact. Williams had logged just two snaps against the Falcons in Week 14 before exiting due to the injury, so the fact he was able to play Thursday night would seem to bode well for his chances of garnering active status in 10 days for a Week 16 battle against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 27.