Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to full practice
Williams (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Williams was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full practice Thursday puts the wideout in line to play Sunday against the Broncos. 10 games into his 2019 campaign, Williams has maintained PPR utility by averaging 3.3 catches (on 6.2 targets) for 66.1 receiving yards, but it's notable that he hasn't scored a TD thus far, after making a total of 11 trips to the end zone last year.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches another deep ball•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Kept to two catches in loss•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues as deep threat•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Drops deep touchdown pass•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Touchdown drought continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...