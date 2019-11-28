Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to full practice

Williams (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Williams was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full practice Thursday puts the wideout in line to play Sunday against the Broncos. 10 games into his 2019 campaign, Williams has maintained PPR utility by averaging 3.3 catches (on 6.2 targets) for 66.1 receiving yards, but it's notable that he hasn't scored a TD thus far, after making a total of 11 trips to the end zone last year.

