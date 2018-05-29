Williams didn't participate in Thursday's OTA session due to a minor hamstring strain, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams only appeared in 10 games last season due to injury, but he entered the offseason program seemingly in good health. While he may miss some time due to the hamstring issue, it appears he's avoided anything serious. When healthy, the 23-year-old wideout should battle for playing time this season after recording only 11 catches for 95 yards as a rookie. However, the presence of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin means he will likely have to earn his snaps.

