Vigil recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-17 loss against the Bills.

The bump in tackles likely had to do with Vigil replacing Denzel Perryman, who appeared to suffer a back injury in the second half of Sunday's loss. With Kyzir White landing on the COVID-19 list, Vigil has an additional opportunity to step in as a starter opposite Kenneth Murray. It's worth monitoring the status of Perryman considering the Chargers face a run-heavy Patriots next week.